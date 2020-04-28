This will be the third day with temperatures above 100, and we have Excessive Heat Warnings thru Thursday.
Today we will see a high of 101, that is 12 degrees above our average. This time of year we should be seeing highs around 89 degrees.
The heat intensifies for the middle of the week with potential record-breaking heat Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will top out 105 to 106 degrees both days.
Be sure to take it easy if you are going to be outside, especially in the afternoon.
Good news for the weekend, we will see temperature drop below 100. Highs will still be above average, around the upper 90's.
No rain in the forecast for the next 7 to 10 days.