It’s Day 57 of the summer monsoon, but you’d think it was early June as hot and dry weather lingers around Arizona.
While a few showers have popped up in eastern Arizona, that’s going to be about it as we head into the weekend. Even the mountains of northern Arizona will stay dry, with temperatures above average for this time of year.
The big news is the excessive heat. Starting tomorrow and lasting through next Monday, the National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat warnings for southern Arizona, including metro Phoenix. That’s six straight days of excessive heat. Unless we get some relief from monsoon moisture, it could last longer than that.
We are looking at high temperatures to be in the 110-115 degree range with overnight lows, generally, in the upper-80s. So far this year, we’ve had 35 days with high temperatures of 110 or more. That’s a record. It looks like we’re headed into the 40s.
We continue to see hints of an influx of monsoon moisture with the help of some tropical systems later in the month. Just the fact that we’re starting to see a lot of tropical activity gives us some hope for a late start of decent monsoon rains and, perhaps, a decent amount.
Most locations around Arizona have reported much less rain than average for this time of the summer. In Phoenix, we’ve reported only 1/10th of an inch at Sky Harbor. Some areas around the Valley have had NO rain this monsoon.