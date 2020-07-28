Another hot day is ahead in the Phoenix Metro for your Tuesday. We had a low of 90 again this morning and highs will top out around 112 degrees Tuesday. Our average high this time of year is 105.
Temperatures will be the big story this week, not storms. Highs on Thursday and Friday could get close to 115 degrees.
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Wednesday through Saturday evening. This is dangerous heat, so be sure to use caution.
High temperatures will start to cool down a bit on Sunday and Monday with highs around 110. That is still 5 degrees above average.
It looks like the weak start to the monsoon will continue this week, with hardly a chance of storms in the forecast the next 7 days. So far this season, we have had just .10" of rain.