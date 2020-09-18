After another week with record high temperatures, we will go into the weekend with cooler temperatures. Our average high has now dropped below 100 at 99, today we will see high temperatures about 5 degrees above that.

The high pressure that brought us the heat, will weaken as a low passes north of us. This set up will not only drop temperatures, but breezes will kick up both Friday and Saturday.

The strongest winds will arrive Saturday across northwest Arizona where a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger has been issued.

Unfortunately smoke from wildfires out west will still linger in the upper levels of our atmosphere, so hazy sunshine will hang around through at least Sunday around Arizona.