Very hot weather is on tap for the next week, with an Excessive Heat Warning going into effect today and lasting through next Monday evening.
Look for a high of 111 degrees today, which is six degrees above normal for this time of year. As strong high pressure to our east becomes repositioned over Arizona Friday and into the weekend, temperatures climb even higher to around 115 degrees. Overnight lows will be very warm, in the upper 80s and low 90s.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible across Eastern Arizona and Southern Arizona today. It's not out of the question that a few outflows could make it into the Valley, bringing either blowing dust or an isolated storm or two.