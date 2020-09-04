The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for much of western and central Arizona including metro Phoenix lasting until Monday. That means we will have had 47 days with heat warnings this year in metro Phoenix. The hottest days, according to our forecast models, will probably be today and Saturday with temperatures dropping a degree or two Sunday and Monday. There is some good news on the heat front. It will definitely break by Tuesday and by the middle of next week, it will be downright cool by Phoenix standards for the second week of September. We’re expecting highs only in the 90s with overnight lows in the 70s. Okay, not quite fall weather but a hint of it.
Highs for Phoenix tomorrow will be around 1112. On Sunday an Monday, we’ve got metro Phoenix at 111 and 109, respectively, although individual areas may get a bit hotter.
As far as any rain around the state, there won’t be much. The monsoon is, for all intents and purposes, over as all the moisture is going to be scoured out of the state with an approaching storm system from Canada. As that system moves through, we may see a few showers in eastern Arizona on Wednesday, but after that, we’ll have to rely on the fall pattern to kick in to bring us some rain and snow.