The ugly heat continues unbated for metro Phoenix and much of southern and western Arizona. We had ben hopeful the heat would break after today, but it seems we’ve got one more day to deal with the record temperatures. As a result, the National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warning into Thursday night with highs on Thursday expected in the 112-115 range. We do forecast a bit of a break in temperatures for Friday and the Weekend, down into the 107-110 range, but that’s still way above normal for this time of year.
Rain chances are minimal for tonight around the Valley. Once again, we’ll watch the progress of storms developing in eastern Arizona and along the Mogollon Rim to see if they have a chance to track into the Valley. It seems like the atmosphere is going to work against that today so the chance for rain is probably in the 10 percent range.
We had another low in the 90s today at Sky Harbor, that’s the 25th day we haven’t dropped below 90 this summer. As you know, that’s an all-time record. And with the 112 so far today, we’re up to 43 days with temperatures of 110 degrees or more, also a record.