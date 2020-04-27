It looks like the highs in the triple digits will last through Friday with a bit of relief for the next weekend. However, temperatures statewide will continue to run more than 10-degrees above average because of a strong ridge of high pressure that’s building in from the west. We see no rain in the forecast for the state that next 10 days.
Highs Tuesday around metro Phoenix will be right at 100 degrees. However, as the ridge builds back into Arizona Wednesday and Thursday, the Weather Service has continued the Excessive Heat Warnings for the Valley from now until Thursday at 8 pm. Wednesday look for highs of 104 degrees. Thursday, we could see some Valley temps up around 106.
The ridge begins to weaken and move to the east late week so temperatures will moderate for the end of the week and the weekend. However, they’re still going to stay well above normal for this time of year. Friday we expected a high around 102 and for next week, we should drop into the upper-90s.
By the way, if we do happen to get to 106 degrees on Thursday, the last day of the month, it would be the hottest day ever recorded for the month of April in Phoenix.