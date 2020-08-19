The ugly heat continues unabated for metro Phoenix and much of southern and western Arizona. We had been hopeful the heat would break after Wednesday, but it seems we’ve got one more day to deal with the record temperatures. As a result, the National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warning into Thursday night with highs on Thursday expected in the 112-115 range. We do forecast a bit of a break in temperatures for Friday and the weekend, down into the 107-110 range. But that’s still way above normal for this time of year.
Rain chances are minimal for Wednesday night around the Valley. Once again, we’ll watch the progress of storms developing in eastern Arizona and along the Mogollon Rim to see if they have a chance to track into the Valley. It seems like the atmosphere is going to work against that on Wednesday, so the chance for rain is probably in the 10% range.
We had another low in the 90s Wednesday at Sky Harbor, that’s the 25th day we haven’t dropped below 90 this summer. As you know, that’s a record. And with the 115 so far on Wednesday, we’re up to 43 days with temperatures of 110 degrees or more, also a record.