A heat warning is in effect for Phoenix with temps in the triple digits.

The heat continues, after the hottest day of the year yesterday, we will be even warmer today.   Plan on highs around 110 degrees with mostly sunny skies.  That is 7 degrees above our average. 

It will get even worse for Wednesday, with afternoon highs will be around 112.  The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning thru Thursday. 

Cooler temperatures will move into the Valley by Friday and temperatures over the weekend will be below average, perfect timing for Father's Day on Sunday. 

Stay cool and have a great day! 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.