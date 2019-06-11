The heat continues, after the hottest day of the year yesterday, we will be even warmer today. Plan on highs around 110 degrees with mostly sunny skies. That is 7 degrees above our average.
It will get even worse for Wednesday, with afternoon highs will be around 112. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning thru Thursday.
Cooler temperatures will move into the Valley by Friday and temperatures over the weekend will be below average, perfect timing for Father's Day on Sunday.
Stay cool and have a great day!