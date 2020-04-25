Heatwave moving into Arizona this week and it all started today with our first triple digit temperature in the valley. The record for today is 102, set in 1898.
High pressure pushing into the region this week will keep temperatures well above normal around the state and block all storm systems from tracking into the deserts southwest. Limited cloud cover is expected over the next week.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for the Valley and northern Pinal County. From Bullhead City down to Yuma it is in place Sunday from 10 a.m to 7 p.m.
An Excessive Heat Watch is in place for Mohave county from Sunday at 10 a.m. to Tuesday at 7 p.m.
During this time, heat related illnesses are possible for those outside without taking proper precautions like drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks in shade and air conditioning.
Temperatures will remain in triple-digit territory across the Valley next week, with the hottest days expected Wednesday and Thursday.
Records will be challenged each afternoon. We may break that record on Thursday with a forecast high of 106.
The hottest temperature in April ever recorded was 105 degrees and that last happened in 2012.
The normal high for this time of year in Phoenix is 88.
Statewide, highs will run 10 to 20 degrees warmer than normal this weekend through next week. The mountains will see highs in the 80s and 90s all week.
It looks like conditions will finally cool a bit heading next weekend, with Valley highs dropping back to the 90s.