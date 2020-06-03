The excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix and much of southern Arizona continues until Thursday evening at 8 pm. Also, we have advisories for ozone as ozone levels could get into the unhealthy range during the evening hours. That will all change with the approach of a storm system from the Pacific on Friday. That storm, complete with a late season cold front, will bring us windy conditions and perhaps a few thunderstorms on Friday. Afterwards, a nice, cool air mass will settle into Arizona for several days.
The ridge of high pressure bringing us this potentially deadly heat will be in place for another 24 hours. Then, a cut off low with the cold front will start pushing the hot ridge off to the east of us. That front should be entering the state around sunrise on Friday morning and as it pushes across that state, we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms. Windy conditions, too. We’re putting a 20% chance for PM storms in the forecast for Phoenix for Friday afternoon. The other issue with the chance for thunderstorms on Friday is that most of them will not have a lot of moisture and we could get some more wildfire starts. We’ll be watching closely for that.
But the big news is the much cooler air mass that will be overtaking Arizona. From Saturday thru next Tuesday, we’re looking for highs only in the 90s! That would be below normal for this time of year.
Remember, hot weather is deadly. Stay safe. Stay hydrated. Check on your pets and neighbors.