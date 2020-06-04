Another warm start to our morning with lows in the mid 80's, and today will see another hot one. The high today will be around 111, that is 10 degrees above average. The Excessive Heat Warning will continue thru 8pm this evening.
We will start to see some changes on Friday as a low pressure center moves in from the west. This will bring thunderstorm chances, breezy conditions and cooler weather. Highs on Friday will drop to 108 degrees with an increased risk for fire danger.
The good news is this low will also bring in some nice temperatures. Highs on Saturday will fall to the mid 90's. There's a chance for rain early but we should remain dry for the rest of the weekend.
Temperatures will stay below average thru Tuesday, and lows will be in the upper 60's to low 70's. Enjoy!