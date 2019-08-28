An Excessive Heat Warning continues today in the Valley for high temperatures near 110 degrees.
More storms are expected today across the high country of our state, with a slight chance for isolated storms in the Valley tonight.
Another heat warning has been issued for Friday and Saturday, when temperatures will once again top out at at least 110 degrees.
Storm chances increase over the holiday weekend ahead across the state, especially Sunday and Monday.
For the Valley, the added humidity and possibility of rain will also finally bring our temperatures back to “average” by Labor Day.