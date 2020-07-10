PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It has been a hot start to the season so far, and we will see another day with temperatures above 110 degrees. Today will be the 16th day above 110.
Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service through Monday. The dangerous heat starts this weekend when temperatures slide up to around 116-118 for Saturday and Sunday.
This is potentially deadly heat, so make sure you have a plan on how to keep cool. We will also stay dry for the weekend in Phoenix. There is no sign of the monsoon here in the valley for the next seven days.
Temps will finally start to fall to around 110 by the time we get to Wednesday next week. Our average high this time of year is around 107.
