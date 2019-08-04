Not ruling out the possibility of storms tonight. Models as of writing this are giving the valley about a 10 percent chance this evening.
The heat is still with us. Temperatures remain at the 110 mark for afternoon highs, with that said An Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect for a good portion of Arizona, including Metro Phoenix, until 8 p.m. Monday. There's also an Ozone High Pollution Advisory in effect for Maricopa and Pinal Counties Monday too.
While high pressure is drifting from New Mexico to Arizona, this will keep the isolated thunderstorm activity very active around the state and in the Valley all week.
For Monday afternoon expect temperatures in the valley 110-115 degrees with increased chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.