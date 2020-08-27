Unreal - today will be the 49th day above 110 degrees, the old record was 33 days set back in 2011. There is an Excessive Heat Warning that will last thru Friday. Tomorrow's high temperature will be 111.
Drier air will move in Thursday thru Saturday, but starting Sunday we will see some welcome changes.
First the temperatures will drop below normal starting Sunday and we will see an increasing chance of storms Sunday thru Thursday of next week. In fact, by the middle of next week our highs will dip down to 98 degrees.
We have paid our dues this summer, fall is right around the corner.