As the heatwave continues to set up over Arizona, we’ll continue to see unseasonably hot temperatures through next week. We have to go through the pain to get to the rain, as they say. No strong pushes of monsoon moisture are noted for the next 7 days, however, we may have enough storms in SE Arizona around Tucson on Sunday and next Wednesday to blow a little dust our way. Still, the chances for an actual storm around metro Phoenix sees a ways off.
Forecast high for Friday is 112 with 111 on Saturday and 112 again on Sunday. Sunday is also the day when we’ll have a chance to see some blowing dust around, especially to the south of the Valley.
So far today, the high has been 114 making this the hottest day of the year (so far).