The ridge of high pressure that has brought us the hot temperatures the past couple of days is beginning to weaken a bit and shift off to the east. As a result, we’ll get one more hot day, Thursday, before temperatures start moderating rather nicely for the weekend, returning to levels that are just a little bit above normal.
We’re anticipating a high around 110 on Thursday and the Heat Warning has been continued into Thursday by the National Weather Service. However, as of now, the Ozone Alert for metro Phoenix will end overnight Wednesday.
After Thursday, look for highs in the 103-106 range into the weekend and early next week.
No rain is anticipated for the Valley.
