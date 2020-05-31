Hotter than normal temperatures continue as high pressure remains over the Desert Southwest.
Temperatures will come down a couple of degrees Monday before heating back up to 110 mark by midweek.
By Friday, a trough of low pressure looks to send high pressure towards the east.
Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will fire off across eastern and far southern Arizona today through most of the week as moisture continues to stream in from the Gulf.
These storms won't produce much rain, but cloud to ground lightning and erratic winds may help spawn new wildfires.
There's also a small chance that outflow winds from nearby storms may kick up some dust in the Valley.
Dry fuels in place, dry weather and very hot temperatures will keep fire danger high through the week.