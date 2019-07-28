PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunday's Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service has prompted The Salvation Army to activate its 12 heat relief stations placed throughout the Phoenix area.
[WATCH: Heat-relief stations open in Phoenix due to high temps]
Sunday's forecasted high in the Metro-Phoenix area is 111 degrees. The excessive heat warning lasts until 8:00 p.m. Sunday.
[RELATED: Check out the latest forecast from Arizona's Weather Authority]
The heat-relief stations will provide people with air conditioning and bottled water between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Apache Junction: Apache Junction Corps, 605 E. Broadway Rd.
• Avondale: Estrella Mountain Corps, 11 N. Third Ave.
• Chandler: Chandler Corps, 85 E. Saragosa St.
• Glendale: Glendale Corps, 6010 W. Northern Ave. and Valley of the Sun Korean Corps, 7238 N. 61st Ave.
• Mesa: Mesa Corps, 241 E. Sixth St.
• Phoenix: Phoenix Citadel Corps, 628 N. Third Ave., Phoenix Maryvale Corps, 4318 W. Clarendon Ave., Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center Phoenix South Mountain, 1375 E. Broadway Rd. and The Salvation Army Phoenix Family Services Office, 2707 E. Van Buren St., Bldg. 2
• Surprise: Sun Cities West Valley Corps, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.
• Tempe: Tempe Corps, 40 E. University Dr.
For more information, visit The Salvation Army's website: salvationarmyphoenix.org/az-extreme-heat-relief.
