Another hot day is ahead in Phoenix with sunny and dry conditions.
Plan on a high temperature of around 106 degrees later on today.
Temps will finally level off heading into the weekend.
Highs will be around 102 on Saturday and back to the 90's for Sunday.
There is a slight chance for rain on Sunday in the Valley but the bulk of it looks like it will stay to the south and east of us.
Next week our high temps will get closer to normal, which is 92 degrees for this time of the year.
Highs next week with be in the upper 90's with sunny and dry conditions.