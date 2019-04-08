The hottest temperatures so far for 2019 arrive today as high pressure strengthens across the area.
Valley highs will reach the mid to upper 90s today and tomorrow, with highs statewide averaging 10 to 15 degrees above normal.
A storm tracking from the northwest and dragging a cold front through Arizona will kick up winds Tuesday and Wednesday, then usher in cooler air and drop temperatures Wednesday.
Southwest winds gusts of 40 to 55 mph are possible in the high country Tuesday afternoon and again Wednesday. The Valley may see wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph. These winds will increase fire danger.
Towards the end of the week and the start of the weekend, another storm system will bring rain chances to the Valley and a reinforcing shot of cool air Friday and Saturday.
For Phoenix today, look for a high of 97 under mostly sunny skies and light winds. The average high for this time of the year is 83. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 67. For Tuesday, look for partly sunny skies and breezy winds with a high of 97 again. Temperatures will stay below record-territory. By Wednesday, sunshine returns with windy conditions and a cooler high of 78.