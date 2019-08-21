Phoenix set a record high on Wednesday reaching 112 degrees just before 1 pm. The previous record, 110, went back to 2007. Now, with an increase in moisture over the next couple of days, we’re looking at slightly cooler temperatures as we head toward the weekend.
Thursday expect a high of 108 and Friday we should be down to about 104. Weekend temperatures will be in the range of 102-105.
Rain chances are minimal, but do exist on Friday. But the percent chance is so low we’ve left it off the 7-day forecast for now. It would be added in tomorrow or Friday depending on how conditions proceed.