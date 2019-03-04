A ridge of high pressure centered over the southwest will bring warm weather through midweek. We’re forecast highs in the low-to-mid 80s for both Tuesday and Wednesday. After that, a couple of storms systems will swing into Arizona. The first one will bring high clouds and slightly lower temps on Thursday. The second one will bring the Valley about a 30% chance for showers by Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.
The high for Friday and Saturday will be in the 60s. Sunday, things should dry out and we’ll see temps return to the 70s.