The last cold front in awhile is passing through Arizona today. This is a dry front so we’re really only expecting some windy conditions at times and slightly cooler temperatures. Southeast Arizona is under a Red Flag Warning. With the potential for strong winds and the dry terrain, the first danger will be high. Also, the northern reaches of the Colorado River are under a Wind Advisory for today. We could see some wind gusts around the state approaching 45 miles an hour.
Highs on Wednesday will be right around 90 and then Thursday through Easter Sunday, we’re forecast highs in the low-to-mid 90s, so we sent right from highs in the 60s last week to 90s this week. No rain is in the forecast through the weekend anywhere in Arizona with the exception of a few isolated showers on Friday afternoon in the mountains.
So far this month, the average high has been 74 with an average low of 51. That’s about one and a half degrees below average. Even with the last two days of the month being warm, those stats aren’t going to change that much.
We only received .37 hundreths of inch of rain in March. That’s well below average.