PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The driver of a pickup truck managed to escape harm after he found himself trapped on a flooded road in Phoenix.
As Arizona's Family news chopper flew over the scene near Seventh Street, north of the Carefree Highway, you could see the man standing in the bed of his truck as rushing water swirled around him.
[WATCH: Man stranded, standing on top of truck in north Phoenix flood water]
[PHOTOS: Heavy rain cause flooding in Phoenix, surrounding areas]
The water was up to the hubcaps of the truck.
The man appeared to be unharmed and seemed to just be waiting for rescue crews to reach him.
[PHOTOS: Heavy rain cause flooding in Phoenix, surrounding areas]
But then, the man climbed back into the cab of the truck and began to drive himself out of the flooded roadway.
[RADAR: Check latest radar conditions here]
"He saved himself! He saved himself!" our pilot Bruce Haffner said from the chopper as he watched from overhead.
The man made it to the edge of the water.
That's when several rescuers stepped in to lend a hand and pushed the truck onto higher ground.
As crews opened the driver's side door, you could see water pouring out of the truck.
The driver later told authorities he lost visibility in the rain and hit a flooded area before he could see it.
[LIVE COVERAGE: Watch team coverage from Arizona's Weather Authority]
His truck though might need a little work after today’s storm. https://t.co/fhNPvFLGRs pic.twitter.com/WqBuDI0nIE— Lauren Reimer (@LaurenReimerTV) September 23, 2019
Driver says he lost visibility in the rain and hit a flooded area before he could see it. He’s safe now and in good spirits. He urges people to drive safe! #azfamily https://t.co/0EmBKcPskK— Lauren Reimer (@LaurenReimerTV) September 23, 2019