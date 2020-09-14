Look for another day of sunshine mixed with haze from California wildfire smoke. Valley temperatures start in the 70s this morning and will climb to about 103 this afternoon. There's a slight chance of isolated showers today east and south of the Valley. It's not out of the question that an outflow could move into town.
Hazy skies continue overnight tonight with a low of 80 tomorrow. More haze is possible tomorrow before that thins out a bit for the rest of this week.
The rest of the week also looks dry with a slow warming trend that brings the Valley to about 107-109 degrees by Thursday and Friday before temperatures cool slightly for the weekend.
The drought picture has worsened for Arizona. The latest charts show 89 percent of the state has severe drought or worse. That contrasts the drought picture at the start of the year, which showed very little drought for Arizona. At this point, long-range forecast guidance is indicating the drought will continue and worsen through the end of the year.