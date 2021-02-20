It's going to be a sunny and breezy day across Arizona as a shortwave trough drags a cold front through our state.
This system is moisture starved, so the only chances for rain/snow will be in northeastern Arizona this evening, and even then, it will be very isolated in nature.
Localized breezes will become strong from west to east throughout the day as the cold front swings through.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains of central, northern and eastern Arizona from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., where west to southwest wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph are possible.
In the Valley, we'll see breezy conditions from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., with gusts of 30 to 40 mph possible.
Blowing dust will be possible across our open deserts.
Temperature-wise, we'll be about five degrees warmer than average this afternoon, with a forecast high of 77 today in Phoenix.
Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop about five to ten degrees for Sunday.
In the Valley, we'll see sunshine and a high of 72 with lighter winds for Sunday.
Temperatures will warm again Monday and Tuesday, with many Valley communities potentially hitting 80 degrees by Tuesday.
For the second half of next week, winds will kick up again as several disturbances brush through the state.
Temperatures look to also cool off several degrees Wednesday through Friday.
Right now, our coolest high temperature of next week looks to be Thursday in Phoenix with a high of 72.
No rain is expected in the Valley over the next seven days.