Another very hot day is ahead in Phoenix with temperatures well above normal for this time of year.
Plan on a morning in the mid 80s and then a toasty afternoon with highs right around 111 degrees.
Today will be the hottest day of the next seven.
Temps will start to fall as early as Friday. Plan on a high of 108 for both Friday and Saturday and then even cooler weather stepping into next week.
We will see a few clouds here and there but no rain.
Next week the heat subsides a tad, with our high temperatures falling below normal.
Highs on Monday will get to 101 and only 100 degrees for your Tuesday.