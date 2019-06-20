Thursday will bring another day with temps just a hair below normal for this time of year.
Plan on a high temp of around 104 in Phoenix.
We will see plenty of sunshine for today with breezy conditions later this afternoon.
No sign rain so far as we don't have the proper setup to pump moisture into the state.
The big story will be the very 'cool' temps that swing into the state by the weekend.
Temps will fall the the upper 90's in Phoenix for Saturday. This will be seven degrees below normal for this time of year.
We return to more seasonal temps next week with highs around 104 degrees.
Next week looks dry too!
Have a great day!