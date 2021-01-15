The run of warm weather we’ve got going will last through the weekend into Monday. Expect highs in the upper 70s for the weekend, mid 70s for Monday afternoon. After that, a quick moving storm will drop into Arizona from the north bringing us decent chances for rain and snow to the state beginning as early as Tuesday.
The storm is still difficult to forecast because some models are showing it cutting off from the main jet stream. That means it could hang around a few days. And just where it hangs is also important. But it could just as easily bounce in and out of the state in 24 hours. So it’s a very interesting forecast.
Right now, we’ve got rain chances in the Valley forecast on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. But it the low moves quickly out, Thursday won’t be a factor at all. Data from NOAA shows that western and southern Arizona could get most of the precipitation out of this storm with perhaps more than an inch of rain. Right now for the Valley, we seem to be falling in the ¼ of an inch to ¾ of an inch rain, but even that may be high.
It's early to get a great handle on the snow in the mountains. 3 to 6 inches above 7000 feet is a conservative estimate but some higher amounts are possible at higher elevations.
BTW-if we get any rain, it would be the first rain for Phoenix of 2021.