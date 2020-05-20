Another mild day is on tap for the Phoenix Metro.
High temperatures will fall to the upper 80's for your Wednesday.
We will see an occasional breeze, but they won't be as bad as the past couple of days.
The cooler temps won't last long, by Friday we will return to the upper 90's with sunny and dry conditions.
Highs will over in the range for the weekend with the return of the 100's for next week.
Memorial Day is Monday and it looks like hot weather will greet the holiday.
Plan on a high temperature of 103 degrees on Monday.
Temps continue to climb for Tuesday, reaching 105 degrees.