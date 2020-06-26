It's going to be another hot and dry day in the Valley of the Sun, but temperatures will gradually become less hot each day through early next week.
A series of weather disturbances tracking north of the state will usher in some cooler air and kick up winds across Arizona.
The windiest days will be Sunday and Monday, with Valley wind gusts out of the west southwest of 20 to 25 mph possible.
Wind gusts in the mountains will be near 35 and 40 mph.
The coolest day out of the next seven will be Tuesday. Valley highs will be in the upper 90s, with the higher elevations seeing highs in the upper 60s.
While the monsoon is not yet organized, there is a slight chance of storms along far northern Arizona this afternoon, and across eastern Arizona Saturday afternoon.
Conditions will remain relatively dry through at least the first half of next week, but forecast models are hinting at some monsoon organization by the 4th of July weekend in Arizona.
High and mid level clouds this morning will thin out this afternoon, and we'll be left with mostly sunny to sunny skies through the weekend.
Fire danger remains high, especially Sunday and Monday as winds intensify, humidity remains low, temperatures remain hot and fuels remain dry.
In Phoenix today, look for a high of 109 with morning clouds, afternoon sunshine and breezes kicking up late day.
Saturday starts off sunny with lows in the low 80s and afternoon highs around 107.
Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 105.
The average high for this time of year is 106.
Today also marks the day when we set a record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in Phoenix of 122, back in 1990.