High pressure situated to the southeast of Arizona and a trough to the northwest are importing moisture from a weak disturbance near Baja. That moisture, along with daytime heating, will help trigger isolated thunderstorms in the mountains this afternoon through Monday.
There is only a 10 percent chance that isolated showers will make there way into the Valley for Sunday night.
These thunderstorms will be relatively dry, with isolated rainfall totals of only 0.10" to 0.25" in the higher elevations north and east of the Valley.
With dry fuel in place, dry thunderstorms, lightning and low humidity levels, the potential for a wildfire is high.
A Red Flag Warning from 11 am to 11 pm is in place for all of Mohave county Sunday.
By Monday morning, the disturbance near Baja will have tracked northeast into Arizona and out of the state by Monday afternoon.Behind it, a dry air mass from the west will allow temperatures to continue their cooling trend. Winds will become gusty Tuesday and Wednesday, with speeds of 30 to 40 mph possible at times in the mountains, and 20 to 25 mph possible at times in the Valley.
The coolest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday, when Valley highs drop to the low 90s.