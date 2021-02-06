It's going to be a beautiful weekend in the Valley, with warm and dry conditions persisting through next week for most of Arizona.
Right now, high pressure over the Pacific is producing a northwesterly flow that's keeping skies clear and afternoon temperatures about five to 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
For the Phoenix Valley, this translates into a high around 73 today and 75 on Sunday with sunshine and light winds.
Looking ahead to next week, the ridge will flatten out and a westerly flow will push high clouds into our state Monday night through Tuesday.
Despite the clouds, afternoon temperatures will be warmer, topping out at around 77 both days.
Morning lows will also be warmer, thanks to the cloud cover. While Valley morning temps will start off in the 40s this weekend, they'll rise to the 50s starting Tuesday morning.
As of this update, the Valley should stay void of any rain over the next seven days, but there may be a few isolated showers in the high country for the second half of next week.
Valley highs will remain in the mid 70s to wrap up next week.