After a mostly cloudy Friday with widely scattered showers, the chance for rain overnight around the Valley is minimal. Look for a few sprinkles here and there. One rain gauge in the Moon Valley area did pick up about 2/10ths of an inch of rain, but that was the exception as most areas saw no rain at all. The clouds also kept temperatures under 100 for much of the day and with any luck, we’ll see highs that stay in the 90s this weekend.
The chance for rain is going up. By Friday evening, we’re putting the chances for storms at 30%. That will increase to a 40% chance into Sunday morning. After that, the end of the weekend looks quiet and we will dry out and heat up quickly.
Right now, it looks like by next Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll see highs in the 110-113 degree range.