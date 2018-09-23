The warm, dry weather will continue for metro Phoenix into the weekend. We’re looking at highs in the 100 to 105 degree range into Saturday with overnight lows around 80. This stable weather pattern will give way to a change beginning Sunday with some slightly cooler temperatures and some clouds.
At this point, we have a 20% chance for showers on Monday and a 30% chance for showers on Tuesday. It’s too far away to talk about the amounts of rain but around the Valley, we expect the showers to be generally light. And, BTW, if we do get any rain on Monday and Tuesday it will not be “monsoonal” as the monsoon ends on September 30th, Sunday.
