High pressure is bringing the heat!
Temps are likely going to 100 degrees in Phoenix for your Friday.
This will be our first 100 of the year with many more to go.
The good news it we’re not going to stay at those temperature levels long.
Temps will drop this weekend and by next week, we’ll actually have a couple of days with highs in the 80s.
That's great news since our normal high for this time of the year is 88 degrees.
There's a slight chance for valley rain late Monday into Tuesday, but most of the rain will star north.
Have a great day!