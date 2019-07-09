Here comes the heat!
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch because of the heat heading this way.
That weather alert takes effect Thursday at 10 a.m. and remains through at least Friday at 8 p.m. for metro Phoenix.
Temps were below normal on Monday, but we creep closer to our normal high of 107 for Tuesday.
The state should stay dry until Wednesday. That's when our monsoon high pressure will start to reposition itself toward New Mexico.
Monsoon moisture from the Gulf will move into Arizona. Plan on storms for the mountains for Wednesday and beyond.
At the same time serious heat will come in the for of highs from 110 to close to 115 Wednesday through the weekend. Morning lows will dip to around 90 degrees.
It still doesn't look like an amazing set up for storms in the valley, but we could see some dust roll this way.
Stay tuned!