Sunny skies returned for your Thursday with highs reaching the mid to upper 70’s. Clear and crisp tonight with lows in the mid 40’s to upper 50’s.
Heading into the weekend, high pressure is building in and we will see our daytime highs pop up into the 80’s and mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows should stay near average in the mid 50’s in the city neighborhoods, upper 40’s in the outlying areas.
A quick moving system should cool us down by Sunday and into Monday of next week. Don’t look for much precipitation as it will import a lot of dry air as it passes through. It may have enough cold air to squeeze out some snow in northeast Arizona. 70’s should be the norm during the weekdays with another system showing some process of precipitation by the end of the week. We'll be tracking it for you!