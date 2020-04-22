Temps will climb into the 90's for today in Phoenix.
This will be our first 90 of the year. Yay?!
Plan on sunny and dry conditions for your Wednesday with morning temps mild and in the 60's.
The warm weather doesn't stop there. High jump to the upper 90's by the end of the workweek.
The weekend could be even worse, brining our first 100-degree-day of the year.
Saturday's high is 100 degrees with no sign of rain.
Next week will be hot too, with our temps hovering in the low 100's.
Plan on a high temp of 102 for Tuesday with sunny and dry conditions.