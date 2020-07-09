(Arizona's Weather Authority) -- Another very hot day is ahead in Phoenix. Temperatures will climb to around 111 later on this afternoon, that is 4 degrees above our average.
So far this season we have had 14 days above 110, on an average summer in Phoenix we have 19. Unfortunately we will surpass that this week, with highs staying above 100 thru Wednesday of next week.
The National Weather Service has issued An Excessive Heat Warning thru Monday. Highs on Friday will reach 113. The weekend will be brutally hot with a high of 116 on Saturday and a high of 117 on Sunday.
There is still no sign of the monsoon here in the valley, we may see a few storms around Southeastern Arizona.