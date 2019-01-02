Temperatures around the Valley Wednesday morning are in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Freeze Warnings remain in effect for Metro Phoenix through 9 a.m. Hard Freeze Warnings remain in effect for portions of Pinal and Gila counties until 9 a.m. as well. These warnings will be reissued again midnight through 9 a.m. Thursday.
The cold low pressure system responsible for temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below normal will be out of the region by Thursday as high pressure builds in for a brief warm-up through Friday.
On Saturday, subtropical moisture will stream into the state from the southwest. This will bring cloudy skies. Another low pressure system will tap into this moisture and bring decent chances of rain back to the Valley Saturday night through Monday morning. This will be a warmer storm, so snow levels will be around 6000 feet.
Afternoon highs take a dive again Sunday before warmer and drier weather moves into Monday afternoon.
For Phoenix, look for sunny skies and a high of 54 Wednesday. For Thursday, the morning low will be 32 with an afternoon high of 57. Sunshine hangs around through Friday with a morning low of 35 and an afternoon high of 65. Look for cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday with rain chances at 30 percent Saturday night and up to 50 percent Sunday. Highs will dip to the low 60s Saturday and the mid 50s Sunday.