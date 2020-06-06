Low pressure system moving through the Pacific Northwest right now will continue east into the central Rockies through Tuesday that will pick up the winds quite a bit in Arizona for Monday.
A Fire Weather Watch is in place for northern and eastern Arizona all day Monday.
A Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory is in place for portions of Coconino, Apache and Navajo counties all day Monday.
Also up in northern Arizona expect some chilly mornings, Temperatures will be near freezing Monday morning for many cities.
Expect to see cooler afternoon temperatures thru Tuesday. Then the heat will return for the end of the week.
High pressure returns to the region for the second half of next week, bringing a stretch of hot temperatures. In the Valley we are talking about afternoon temperatures of 110 degrees for Thursday and Friday.
No rain is in the forecast for the next 7 days.