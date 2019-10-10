A cold night is ahead for Arizona. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for much of northern Arizona, including Flagstaff, Prescott, the Grand Canyon, Reservation County and the Mogollon Rim. Morning lows will be dipping well below freezing in some locations. The coldest temps we’re expecting Friday morning will be around 20 degrees.
Here in the Valley, we’re forecasting a midtown low of 60, but most locations will be in the 50s tomorrow morning. Afternoon highs will peak in the upper-80s.
The weekend will be seasonally warm with highs in the low-90s for metro Phoenix.
No rain is in the 14 day outlook.