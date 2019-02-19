It's another active week of weather here in Arizona.
We will start out with a cold morning here in the Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Valley Wednesday morning. We will see temperatures below 32 degrees, so make sure to cover up your sensitive plants and exposed plumbing. And bring those pets inside.
Get ready for a major winter storm to impact Arizona Thursday into Friday. There has already been a Winter Storm Watch issued for Rim until Friday afternoon.
The snow will start early Thursday and continue through Friday night.
Snow amounts will be epic, with 25 to 33 inches of snow possible in places like Payson. Flagstaff could see 19 to 25 inches by the time we get to Friday night.
The Valley will see some rain, with totals around half an inch to 1 inch. The best rain will be in northeastern parts of the Valley.
The weekend looks like it will bring dry weather and more sunshine, but temperatures will stay below average.
We should be seeing highs in the lower 70s this time of year.
We have only had two days this month with temps at or above freezing.