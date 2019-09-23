Strong thunderstorms are developing across Arizona this afternoon.
Reports of heavy rain, gusty winds and hail are coming in from across the state. A tornado warning was issued early in the afternoon for the Cave Creek and Carefree area, but has since expired. No tornado was ever spotted, but doppler radar indicated rotation in a storm that was capable of producing a tornado.
Earlier in the morning, heavy rain of more than two inches hit the East Valley, prompting flash flooding and several water rescues.
The Valley and much of the state is under a Flash Flood Watch until 11am tomorrow for the potential for more heavy rain. The Valley is also included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that's in effect until 8pm tonight. Large hail, strong, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible in the strongest storms.
