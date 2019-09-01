Monsoon storms moved through the valley late Sunday afternoon knocking out power to to thousands Sunday evening.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Maricopa, Pinal, Gila, Yavapai, Pima, Yuma and La Paz counties until 11pm.
Blowing dust will be a concern for the southern and western portion of Maricopa county through Sunday evening.
With high pressure across the Four Corners region, deep monsoon moisture is in place, but it doesn't last for long. by Monday night drier air will begin to flow back into the Valley leading to a drying trend for the rest of the week.
Afternoon highs around the Valley will remain warmer than normal, but below Excessive Heat Warning thresholds but will keep a close watch on things and let you know if one is issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.