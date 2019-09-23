Parts of the Valley got hit with widespread rain and flooding this morning and more is on the way.
Early morning showers dumped more than 2 1/2 inches of rain on Apache Junction and East Mesa, leading to flash flooding and several water rescues.
The Valley and much of the state is under a Flash Flood Watch until 11am tomorrow for the potential for more heavy rain. The Valley is also included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that's in effect until 8pm tonight. Large hail, strong, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible in the strongest storms.
