The Valley has seen some heavy rain and even flooding this morning, but the storm isn't over yet.

Parts of the Valley got hit with widespread rain and flooding this morning and more is on the way. 

Early morning showers dumped more than 2 1/2 inches of rain on Apache Junction and East Mesa, leading to flash flooding and several water rescues. 

The Valley and much of the state is under a Flash Flood Watch until 11am tomorrow for the potential for more heavy rain.  The Valley is also included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that's in effect until 8pm tonight.  Large hail, strong, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible in the strongest storms. 

